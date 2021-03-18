STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Legislature session likely to be cut short by 3-4 days

 The model code of conduct kicked in on Tuesday and the bypoll notification will be announced on March 23.

Ministers ST Somashekar, Shivaram Hebbar and Byrathi Basavaraj share a light moment during the Assembly session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Wednesday

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the dates for Maski and Basavkalyan Assembly segments and Belagavi Lok Sabha seat being announced and many legislators expected to head to these constituencies for canvassing, there is a possibility that the legislature session would be cut short. The model code of conduct kicked in on Tuesday and the bypoll notification will be announced on March 23.

It is learnt that there is pressure on the government from legislators, who have been given election responsibilities in Karnataka and in poll-bound Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, Assam and West Bengal, to cut short the ongoing budget session. It is likely that it would wind up earlier than March 26 as origina-lly planned.

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Basavraj Bommai, speaking to the media after the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, said, “We will take up the issue before the Business Advisory Committee and decide it officially.”

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s reply on issues raised by the opposition over the State Budget is planned for Monday, March 22. Sources said that the session could end either on Monday after the chief minister’s reply or on Tuesday, reducing the session duration by three to four days. It is important for the government to pass the Money Bill, and once that is done, the session could be adjourned sine die, they added.

Sources said that over the last few days, Yediyurappa is not clearing day-to-day official files, but is preparing notes for his reply to the Opposition on the budget debate.

