Treat debt-ridden weavers on par with farmers, say MLAs of all parties 

By Express News Service

Legislators from across parties demanded that the State Government treat weavers on a par with farmers, referring to reports that several weavers are committing suicide following losses incurred due to Covid. But the families of weavers are not getting the compensation like the kin of farmers who end their life, they pointed out and urged the government to waive off weavers’ loans.

During the question hour, BJP Terdal MLA Siddu Savadi said that last year, the government had announced that lakhs of sarees would be bought from weavers affected by the lockdown and gift them to Covid warriors. “But nothing was done. Weavers have a huge stock of unsold sarees but don’t have a market. Farmers and weavers are like two eyes for the state ... both should be treated equally,” he said.

Another BJP MLA Mahadevappa Yadwad said looms have stopped running, rendering weavers jobless. The State Government should announce Rs 5,000 to each of them, he said.Congress Doddaballapur MLA Venkataramana said his constituency has seen six to seven suicides of weavers, but none of their families got compensation.

BJP MLA Goolihatti Shekar said the government should procure cloth used to make school uniforms from these weavers. Textiles Minister Shrimanth Patil said they wanted to procure six lakh sarees, but the Finance Department shot it down twice. “We are providing Rs 2 lakh compensation to the families of deceased weavers,’’ he added.

