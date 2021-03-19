STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited hands over 100th battery to ISRO for Chandrayaan-3

BHEL has also been fabricating space-grade solar panels for ISRO's satellites since 20 years and they recently completed testing 75,000 multi-junction solar cells at their premises.

Published: 19th March 2021 10:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2021 10:55 PM   |  A+A-

BHEL

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (Photo | PTI)

By Pearl Maria 'DSouza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) on Friday announced that it supplied 100th space-grade battery to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). This will be used for the Chandrayaan-3 mission which is scheduled for 2022, which aims to put the rover on the moon for in-situ studies.

The battery was handed over by AK Jain, Executive Director, BHEL-EDN, and M Sankaran, Deputy Director, ISRO Bengaluru, flagged off the vehicle carrying this battery on Friday in the presence of senior officials from BHEL.

"Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited has achieved the unique milestone of supplying its 100th battery to ISRO for its very important and critical mission, Chandrayaan 3," said an official statement by the company.

Its been 16 years that the State-owned engineering firm BHEL has been supplying these batteries which comprise of various types of Chemistry including Nickel-Cadmium, Nickel-Hydrogen and Lithium-Ion to ISRO. These batteries have been used in critical mission applications like INSAT, GSAT, IRNSS series and RISAT series.

BHEL has also been fabricating space-grade solar panels for ISRO's satellites since 20 years. They recently completed testing 75,000 multi-junction solar cells at their premises.

