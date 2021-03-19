COMED-K exams on June 20, applications open on March 22, here's the full timetable

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka Under Graduate Entrance Test (COMED-K UGET) and Uni-GAUGE entrance examination will be held on June 20, Dr S Kumar, Executive Secretary of COMED-K, announced on Saturday.

The exams will decide on admissions to 180 self-funding engineering institutes in Karnataka associated with Karnataka Unaided Private Engineering Colleges Association (KUPECA) and 30 universities across India who are members of Uni-GAUGE.

The applications will start on March 22. The exams will be conducted online in 400 centres in 150 cities across India.

The consortium expects 80,000 candidates to write the examination this year, said Dr Kumar. More precautions will be taken for the examination compared to the previous year, he added.

The previous year saw a large number of engineering seats being left vacant after the delay in the start of the academic year, he said. The academic year that should have started in July was delayed to the end of December. Examinations were rescheduled thrice and held finally on August 19.

The average admissions under COMED-K is around 8,000 to 9,000 students. However, the pandemic year 2020-21 saw just 62,000 students register for COMED-K and just 44,000 write the examination. Adding to it, just about 4,900 seats were filled.

Dr Kumar said this year the consortium will work with the Karnataka Examination Authority, whose schedule they have to be in sync with, and ensure there is no delay in counseling.

We will need to find ways to help COMED-K students and go ahead with the schedule, he said.

The consortium is planning to have four rounds of online counselling this year.

P Muralidhar, CEO, Era Foundation, a not for profit organisation that powers the Uni-Gauge exam, told The New Indian Express that the delay in the exams and start of academic year has caused several out of state students to opt for institutes in their state that started earlier.

About 65 to 70 percent aspirants for COMED-K are from outside the state, he said, adding that this year, the consortium plans to complete counselling in a month's time, i.e. by August. Era will be abiding by the percentile marks through which students can apply to universities, he said.

Timetable at a glance

March 22 - Application opens for COMED-K/Uni-GAUGE 2021

April 15 - Mock test online

May 20 - Last date for online payment and submission of application

June 20 - COMED-K/Uni-GAUGE exam in two sessions 9 AM to 12 PM, 2 PM to 5 PM

June 24 - Provisonal answer keys

June 26 - Last day for objections to answer keys

July 1 - Final answer keys

July 6 - Test Score Card/ Rank Card