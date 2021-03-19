IMA scam: Rs 4.92 crore paid to 3,243 claimants

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As many as 3,243 of the total number of people who had invested in the I Monetary Advisory Group of companies received at least a portion of their deposits, the Karnataka High Court was informed on Thursday.Harsh Gupta, Special Officer and Competent Authority (CA) for IMA and other scams under the Karnataka Protection of Interest of Depositors in Financial Establishments Act, 2004, told a division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice MGS Kamal, that of Rs 5.3 crore available with the CA, Rs 4.92 crore was paid to eligible depositors, with a maximum of Rs 50,000 per claimant.

Placing the status report before the court, Gupta told the bench during the hearing of PILs related to the scam, that identification and verification of 45,000 of a total of 65,258 claims was done using a name and photo matching software, and 10% of these claims were randomly selected and manually verified. Around 20,000 claims where the match percentage with the software was below 75%, were verified through manual matching of name and photo of claimants with IMA records.

Verification of claims has almost been completed, except for cases where the applicants have not completed the e-attestation by producing the original of the uploaded documents before the jurisdictional tahsildar. Only about 300 claims have been rejected due to submission of wrong details. Such applicants have been informed and permitted to submit correct details, Gupta told the court.