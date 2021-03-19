JDS smells a rat in approval for nursing colleges

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: JDS members on Thursday staged a protest in the Legislative Council, demanding a House Committee probe into alleged irregularities in sanctioning permission to open nursing and allied health science (AHS) colleges.BJP MLC N Ravikumar said permission was given to 62 nursing and 40 AHS colleges in 2020-21, despite them lacking required infrastructure and teaching faculty.

Ravikumar said there was corruption, and JDS members supported him, demanding a House Committee probe. Sudhakar said a task force would submit its report in three months. But JDS members were firm. When Sudhakar said a panel can be set up if the findings of the task force are not satisfactory, JDS MLCs entered the well of the House and shouted slogans. Eventually, the Chairman had to adjourn the House.