Just four Congress MLAs in House, bill to dismantle Krishna authority passed

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Assembly on Thursday passed a bill to repeal the Karnataka Krishna Basin Development Authority Act, 1992, in effect dismantling the Krishna Basin Development Authority. The bill was tabled by Minister for Home, Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Basavaraj Bommai amid protests from JDS MLAs over funds and was passed via voice votes with just 4 of over 60 MLAs from the Congress present in the House.

The bill will, however, not affect any previous operation of the authority. The bill to repeal the authority was brought in since its primary functions are presently being handled by Krishna Bhagya Jala Neeravari Nigama and Karnataka Neeravari Nigama.

The act was passed in 1992 to establish a single administrative power-centre to undertake planning, execution, operation and maintenance of all irrigation project and works in the Krishna river basin. The authority was also in charge of promoting schemes for irrigation, water supply and drainage, control navigation in the Krishna river and its tributaries, canals and channels.

It also handled resettlement and rehabilitation of the people affected by the construction of the projects and works in the Krishna basin and undertook measures for protection and improvement of the environment. The government has now dismantled it since all works of the authority have been taken over by other boards.