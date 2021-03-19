Karnataka cops get HC notice on Kangana's plea against FIR over tweet on farmers' protests

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Friday issued a notice to the state police on the petition filed by Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut questioning the order passed by the trial court in Tumakuru to register an FIR and conduct an investigation on a complaint filed by an advocate over her alleged objectionable tweets against protesting farmers.

Hearing the petition filed by Kangana Ranaut, Justice HP Sandesh issued the notice to Kyathsandra Police of Tumakuru district and L Ramesh Naik, advocate from Tumakuru, who filed the complaint against the actress.

Acting on the complaint, the Principal Civil Judge (Junior Division) and JMFC-II in Tumakuru passed the order to register an FIR against Kangana and conduct an investigation into the allegations.

Kangana's counsel prayed to the court to give interim protection to her, saying that the police issued a body warrant. Countering this, complainant Ramesh Naik prayed to the court to ask the petitioner's counsel to serve the copy of the petition.

The court then said that interim protection will be considered on March 25, 2021, the next date of hearing, and asked the petitioner's counsel to serve the copy on the complainant. Kyathsandra police had registered an FIR on October 12, 2020.

Kangana had tweeted on September 21, 2020, "People who spread misinformation and rumours about CAA that caused riots are the same people who are now spreading misinformation about Farmers bill and causing terror in the nation, they are Terrorist. You very well know that I said but simply like to spread misinformation".

Naik subsequently filed the complaint alleging that this tweet will result in disturbing the peace in society and hurt the sentiments of thousands of protesting farmers who are the backbone of the country.