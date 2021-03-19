Kerala visitors caught with fake RTPCR reports at border checkposts in Kodagu

Prajna G R By

Express News Service

MADIKERI: While the Kodagu district administration has implemented stringent checking across checkposts on the Kerala border to keep COVID-19 at bay, fake RTPCR certificates have posed a challenge to officials. Meanwhile, visitors from Kerala are also taking other innovative ways to enter the district without possessing RTPCR reports.

A total of 300 to 500 vehicles regularly commute across Kodagu-Kerala border and this includes the numerous goods vehicles that transport essential supplies. Following the second wave of COVID-19 across Kerala, the Karnataka government made it mandatory for all visitors from the state to possess RTPCR reports not older than 72 hours.

Since Kodagu shares a close border with Kerala, the district administration established measures to check for RTPCR reports of visitors from there at all the border check posts and the same was implemented from February 20. Staff from the revenue department, police force and health department have been appointed at Kodagu-Kerala check posts 24/7 to check RTPCR reports. However, they are now faced with the issue of fake certificates.

“We caught four people possessing fake RTPCR reports. Following this, we have now trained the health workers to differentiate between fake and original reports and the issue is currently under control,” confirmed Yogananda, Virajpet tahashildar. The people who possessed fake RTPCR reports were prohibited from entering and sent back by the administration.

“These fake certificates are being generated in Kerala and we are unable to initiate any action. Also, in case we file an FIR against the violators who possess these fake reports, we will have to provide entry and bring them to the district police station. Hence, we are sending them back without any action being taken against them,” he added.

Meanwhile, people from Kerala are taking innovative measures to avoid being caught while entering the district. Since the Kootuholey River located across the Makutta-Virajpet border area has dried up, people crossed over it to enter the district. However, additional police staff have now been enforced at the area even as trenches have been dug at places where people crossed the border by trekking.