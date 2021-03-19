STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lakhs sent to accounts of CD gate suspects: SIT

The Special Investigation Team, probing the CD-gate case, has found that lakhs of rupees were deposited in the bank accounts of eight suspects.

Members of Aam Aadmi Party protest against former minister and BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi’s alleged involvement in a sleaze tape, in Bengaluru on Wednesday | Shriram BN

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Special Investigation Team, probing the CD-gate case, has found that lakhs of rupees were deposited in the bank accounts of eight suspects. A kidnap case, which was filed by the father of the woman in the purported CD, in Belagavi, was transferred to the RT Nagar police on Thursday. He has alleged that his daughter was kidnapped from her house on CBI Road. The case was later handed over to the SIT by R T Nagar police after registering an FIR.

“Since the investigation is ongoing, we do not want to reveal more details. We are tracking the movements of a couple of suspects who are still at large and some others are being questioned,” a senior police officer said.

The SIT also searched the house of a woman in RT Nagar and found some valuables in her rented house, including cash, SIM card and gadgets. They recorded statements of the building owner and neighbours.While searching the house of another suspect in Basaveshwaranagar, the SIT found a receipt for purchase of gold worth Rs 18 lakh, a laptop and a pen drive. The officials also searched for the original video (unedited) in their houses, but couldn’t find it. The officials have sent the seized gadgets to the FSL to retrieve deleted data, if any.
 

