Mallamma, Turvihal, Managuli on Congress list

After a string of bypoll defeats, the Congress has woken up to the grim reality that it needs the first-mover advantage, and announce its candidate list.

Congress Flag

Congress flag used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After a string of bypoll defeats, the Congress has woken up to the grim reality that it needs the first-mover advantage, and announce its candidate list. The Congress was traditionally the last party to release the list. Curiously, the party has released the name for Sindagi, though the election schedule for this seat is yet to be announced. The candidate, Ashok Managuli, is the son of former JDS MLA M C Managuli, who passed away recently, resulting in the by-election. 

The party announced Mallamma Rao, wife of former MLA Narayana Rao, as the candidate for Basavakalyan, and is banking on her two sons, Gowtham and Rahul, to work hard for her victory. Her candidature was a foregone conclusion, after a majority of party leaders opted for her on compassionate grounds. Narayana Rao passed away last September due to Covid.  

In Maski, the Congress has opted for BJP turncoat Basanagouda Turvihal, who had contested on a BJP ticket in 2018 against Prathapgouda Patil, then in the Congress. The bypoll was necessitated when Patil switched to the BJP. The JDS, meanwhile, announced Syed Hazrath Ali Khan as the candidate for Basavakalyan, and analysts were quick to react that a Muslim candidate would help the BJP here. The JDS has not announced candidates for Maski or Belagavi so far.

