Nine hours after jab, man dies in Belagavi

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: A 69-year-old man, who was a member of Kakati Gram Panchayat died on Tuesday, making it the seventh death after vaccination.He was vaccinated in Kakati in Belagavi district on March 15 at 4 pm and was fine until 11.30 pm. After around 11.30pm he complained of abdominal discomfort, burning sensation, uneasiness in the chest region and was sweating. The man is said to be a chronic alcoholic. On March 16, at about 12 am he vomited and died an hour later.

The deceased man’s family refused a post-mortem, according to the official bulletin. However, the district AEFI committee concluded that man’s death was a coincidence and not related to vaccination and the cause of death was severe acute MI.