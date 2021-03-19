STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nine hours after jab, man dies in Belagavi

A 69-year-old man, who was a member of Kakati Gram Panchayat died on Tuesday, making it the seventh death after vaccination.

Published: 19th March 2021 05:43 AM

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI:  A 69-year-old man, who was a member of Kakati Gram Panchayat died on Tuesday, making it the seventh death after vaccination.He was vaccinated in Kakati in Belagavi district on March 15 at 4 pm and was fine until 11.30 pm. After around 11.30pm he complained of abdominal discomfort, burning sensation, uneasiness in the chest region and was sweating. The man is said to be a chronic alcoholic. On March 16, at about 12 am he vomited and died an hour later.

The deceased man’s family refused a post-mortem, according to the official bulletin. However, the district AEFI committee concluded that man’s death was a coincidence and not related to vaccination and the cause of death was severe acute MI.

