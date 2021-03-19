Supreme Court should have bench in Bengaluru: MP KC Ramamurthy

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP from Karnataka, KC Ramamurthy, on Thursday pitched for setting up a bench of the Supreme Court in Bengaluru. The former cop-turned-MP, who raised the issue in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, reasoned that litigants were hesitant to approach the apex court owing to the distance, inability to afford transportation cost, and high fees of advocates. “There is a dire need for the SC to set up its appellate benches in four regions of the country. In the South, Bengaluru will be the ideal place,” he said.

‘Govts trying to ease workload on apex court’

Successive governments have been trying to reduce workload on the Supreme Court and there were also views, suggestions and recommendations that the apex court in New Delhi can concentrate on Constitutional issues, while the four appellate benches can focus on appeals emanating from various high courts of those respective regions, the former IPS officer said.

Ramamurthy said the demand has been there for a while, and a positive decision has to be taken now as it aims to ease pressure on the apex court. Referring to how high court benches in different parts of states have made it convenient for litigants and legal functioning more effective, the MP said apart from easing pressure on the Supreme Court, setting up of apex court benches in four corners of the country would help litigants appeal in the top court.

“I request the Law ministry to take up the issue with the apex court for setting up of a Supreme Court Bench in Bengaluru, where you have all the infrastructure, judicial and other facilities, and is also easily accessible to all southern states,” he added.