STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Supreme Court should have bench in Bengaluru: MP KC Ramamurthy

The BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP from Karnataka, K C Ramamurthy, on Thursday pitched for setting up a bench of the Supreme Court in Bengaluru.

Published: 19th March 2021 05:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2021 05:03 AM   |  A+A-

KC Ramamurthy

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP from Karnataka, KC Ramamurthy, on Thursday pitched for setting up a bench of the Supreme Court in Bengaluru. The former cop-turned-MP, who raised the issue in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, reasoned that litigants were hesitant to approach the apex court owing to the distance, inability to afford transportation cost, and high fees of advocates. “There is a dire need for the SC to set up its appellate benches in four regions of the country. In the South, Bengaluru will be the ideal place,” he said. 

‘Govts trying to ease workload on apex court’

Successive governments have been trying to reduce workload on the Supreme Court and there were also views, suggestions and recommendations that the apex court in New Delhi can concentrate on Constitutional issues, while the four appellate benches can focus on appeals emanating from various high courts of those respective regions, the former IPS officer said.

Ramamurthy said the demand has been there for a while, and a positive decision has to be taken now as it aims to ease pressure on the apex court. Referring to how high court benches in different parts of states have made it convenient for litigants and legal functioning more effective, the MP said apart from easing pressure on the Supreme Court, setting up of apex court benches in four corners of the country would help litigants appeal in the top court.

“I request the Law ministry to take up the issue with the apex court for setting up of a Supreme Court Bench in Bengaluru, where you have all the infrastructure, judicial and other facilities, and is also easily accessible to all southern states,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru KC Ramamurthy Supreme Court
India Matters
A man receives Covid-19 vaccine in New Delhi on Tuesday | Shekhar Yadav
‘Recent surge, not positivity, should be yardstick for judging situation’
Representational Image.
Woman gives birth to first known baby with antibodies against coronavirus
The survey revealed that anxiety levels of Chennai residents stood at 62% (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Only 54% of Chennai residents feel financially secure during pandemic, says study
Image of EVMs used for representational purpose. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Name, qualification of candidates on EVMs?  SC asks for AG's views

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Can vaccinate everyone in Delhi in three months if allowed: CM Kejriwal
Nearly 40,000 fresh Covid-19 cases recorded in India, highest single-day spike in 2021
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp