Approval for conversion of land up to 10 cents must be decentralised: MLAs

Published: 20th March 2021 04:58 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BJP legislators on Friday demanded that the State Government should decentralise the authority to grant approvals for conversion of agriculture land up to 10 cents for construction of houses. 
Raising the issue in the Council, Udupi MLA Raghupathy Bhat said that it has been two years since the Udupi Urban Development Authority approved the conversion of land for residential purposes, but it is pending before the Town Planning Authority of Urban Development Authority in Bengaluru. 

“This is systemic corruption. We have passed the resolution and sent it to UDD, but nothing has been done. We even met Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, who assured us of a solution, but there is still a status quo. We are the ruling party and we cannot sit on dharnas like Opposition parties. . Where are we supposed to go? Poor people are made to run around for conversion of even small plots,’’ he added.

K G Bopaiah, another BJP MLA from Virajpet in Kodagu, said that most of the applications are from poor people seeking conversion of small plots to construct houses. “At least 2,000 such applications are pending. These people do not get loans from banks if the land is not converted,” he added.Abhay Patil, BJP MLA from Belgavi, said the conversion of land is a big racket. “Many people are waiting for their applications to be cleared. This has to be probed,’’ he added.Congress MLA K Ramesh Kumar sought a uniform policy where such approvals can be granted by the local body. 

