Coast Guard rescues six crew members of dhow that sank mid-sea off Mangaluru

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: The Coast Guard on Saturday saved the lives of six crew members of a dhow that sank mid-sea near Kiltan Islands in Lakshadweep about 40 nautical miles off Mangaluru.

A release from the Coast Guard said the Coast Guard Dornier 773 whilst on a routine MR sortie picked up a distress call at 11.35 am from MSV Safina Al-Mirzal. Immediately, the CG Dornier after a thorough search in the area for almost 30 minutes sighted the debris and six personnel floating in the water.

The CG Dornier after assessing the sea conditions dropped a life raft from mid-air to rescue the crew members who were struggling amidst a wind speed of 20 knots, while the ocean current was at 1.5 knots.

The C 448 which was swung into action reached the site in less than one hour and rescued the six crew members of the ill-fated dhow. The vessel had sailed from Old Mangalore Port on March 19 at 2.30 pm carrying 120 tons of spices/food grains/vegetables/sand and granite.

The initial assessment by the rescue team revealed that seepage of sea water into the boat's engine room had caused it to sink. All six crew members (5 from Gujarat and 1 from Mangalore) are in good health. They are being brought to New Mangalore and would be handed over to the Coastal Police/AD Fisheries for further action.