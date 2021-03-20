STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 outbreak: Panicky Manipal students try to leave campus sans negative reports

Administrators of MIT, after directions from the health department, had allowed around 130 students with RTPCR negative reports to return home. These students were given one day to leave the campus.

Published: 20th March 2021 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2021 11:45 AM   |  A+A-

Students from MIT, Manipal caused a stir when they tried to leave the campus to their native places on Thursday evening. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

UDUPI: Students trying to return to their hometowns from the Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT) campus at Manipal, which has been cordoned off since Wednesday, without RTPCR negative reports raised an alarm on Thursday evening.

When other students came to know about it, they panicked and around 200 of them tried to move out of the campus without RTPCR negative reports.

The campus has eight gates and after it was declared a ‘containment zone’, the movement of students has been restricted to one gate. Manjunath M, inspector, Manipal police station, told TNIE that some students had to be stopped as they tried to leave without RTPCR negative reports.

ADC Sadashiva Prabhu said that though 5,000 students are yet to be tested, priority will be given to primary contacts of the infected in the first phase of the test, which will be completed within two days.

“We will cover the remaining students in the second phase,” he said. 

Sources said that the district administration may also conduct Covid tests for primary contacts on the seventh day and allow those who test negative to go home.

However, a decision on this is yet to be finalised.

