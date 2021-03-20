Dattatreya Hosabale new General Secretary of RSS

Ashwin M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) elected Dattatreya Hosabale as its ‘Sarkaryavah’ (General secretary). He will be replacing Suresh bhaiyyaji Joshi .

In their annual conclave in Bengaluru that is being held here since Friday, Hodabale was elected as the general secretary, the term of which is three years.

The 65-year-old Hosabale hails from Soraba in Shimoga, Karnataka. A graduate in English, he joined RSS in 1968. He was also with ABVP. He became Sah-Baudhik Pramukh (second in command of the intellectual wing of RSS) in 2004. Later in 2009, he became the joint general secretary.

The RSS annual meets are generally held at its headquarters in Nagpur. It was shifted to Bengaluru in the wake of surging COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra.