STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Dattatreya Hosabale new General Secretary of RSS

In their annual conclave in Bengaluru that is being held here since Friday, Hodabale was elected as the general secretary, the term of which is three years.

Published: 20th March 2021 02:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2021 02:00 PM   |  A+A-

General Secretary of RSS, Dattatreya Hosabale

General Secretary of RSS, Dattatreya Hosabale

By Ashwin M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) elected Dattatreya Hosabale as its ‘Sarkaryavah’ (General secretary). He will be replacing Suresh bhaiyyaji Joshi .

In their annual conclave in Bengaluru that is being held here since Friday, Hodabale was elected as the general secretary, the term of which is three years.

 The 65-year-old Hosabale hails from Soraba in Shimoga, Karnataka. A graduate in English, he joined RSS in 1968. He was also with ABVP. He became Sah-Baudhik Pramukh (second in command of the intellectual wing of RSS) in 2004. Later in 2009, he became the joint general secretary.

The RSS annual meets are generally held at its headquarters in Nagpur. It was shifted to Bengaluru in the wake of surging COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RSS Dattatreya Hosabale
India Matters
Ahead of polls, Lok Sabha passes Bill to group seven Tamil Nadu sub-sects
The state board exam will be conducted with strict adherence to Covid standard operating procedures, the order said ( File photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
After COVID-19 spike, Tamil Nadu schools to close for students in Class 9, 10 and 11
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Pandemic ate into household savings in a big way in July-September 2020: RBI
Workers consider Katta a sacred structure and do not wear footwear while building it. They offer toddy and prayers to the local deity after completion for the strength of the structure. (Photo | EPS)
'Katta' idea: How an arid Kerala village checked water for irrigation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A senior citizen getting first dose of Covid vaccine at Sanjeevan Hospital in Delhi. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Chances of getting re-infected with Covid minimal, suggests latest research
Tamil Nadu elections: This CPI candidate has no money to refill his LPG
Gallery
Blood trickles down the face of an oracle after she cut her head with a sword as a sacrificial offering at Sree Kurumba Bhagavathy Temple in Kodungallur, as part of the Bharani festival. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Elections, exams and agitations, all amidst COVID fight: Here are the best pictures of the week
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp