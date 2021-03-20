Karnataka farmers gear up for ‘Kisan Mahapanchayats’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Along the lines of Kisna Mahapanchayats being held in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan and other states across the country, farmer conventions have been announced to be held in various districts of Karnataka.

Karnataka unit of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Friday announced that ‘Kisan Mahapanchayats’ will be held across the state starting Saturday. “The first leg of the protest will include rallies, marches and mass gatherings at Shivamogga, Haveri, Bengaluru and Hassan and will conclude with a march to Vidhana Soudha on Monday. The second leg will be a Mahapanchayat in Belagavi on March 31,” said Kuruburu Shantakumar, president of the Karnataka Cane Growers’ Association.

“We expect some 25,000 people to gather at each of our events. BKU leaders like Rakesh Tikait and Yudhuvir Singh will be part of the protests on all three days,” Shantakumar said. Members of farmer organisations, like Hasiru Sene and Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha, welcomed senior farmer leaders of the SKM, who are on a nationwide tour to mobilise support for the farmers’ protest against the Centre’s farm laws. The series of protests in Karnataka will be held as a mark of solidarity with farmers protesting along Delhi borders.

On Friday, farmer leaders Jagjit Singh Dallewal, Shivkumar Kakkaji and Manjit Singh Rai were part of a candlelight tribute to all the farmers who have died during more than 100 days of protests at Delhi borders. The announcement of Kisan Mahapanchayats in Karnataka came on the day the RSS, at its Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha in Bengaluru, said that ‘anti-national forces’ were ensuring that farmer protests continue.