STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Lay siege to Bengaluru on tractors: Tikait to farmers at mahapanchayat in Shivamogga

The convention, attended by thousands of farmers and different sections of the public, passed many resolutions, including withdrawal of three farm laws unconditionally.

Published: 20th March 2021 11:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2021 11:48 PM   |  A+A-

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: The ongoing farmers’ agitation against the new farm laws on Delhi’s borders spread to South India officially on Saturday with the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) launching the Raitha Mahapanchayat movement in Shivamogga. 

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait, addressing the Mahapanchayat, called upon farmers to get ready to lay siege to Bengaluru with tractors.

The convention, attended by thousands of farmers and different sections of the public, passed many resolutions, including withdrawal of three farm laws unconditionally by the Union Government and withdrawal of Land Reforms Act, APMC Act, Electricity Act and Anti-Cow Slaughter Act by the Karnataka government and condemning the attitude of CM B S Yediyurappa for not speaking to protesting Karnataka farmers.

Tikait said, “You have to lay siege to Bengaluru from all directions. Around 30,000 tractors are surrounding Delhi. You should also march to Bengaluru with tractors.”

He said, “We need to launch the movement in every urban area until these three anti farm laws are withdrawn and a new law is brought in to provide MSP. Many more laws will be passed to make it impossible for common people and farmers to buy milk, electricity, seeds and pesticides.”

He warned, “A big conspiracy is being hatched to snatch away land from farmers. Big corporates are in search of your land. Youths will be unemployed if land is grabbed from farmers. Farmers will be given loans through Kisan Credit Cards taking land as collateral. When you fail to repay the loan, they will take away your land. The labour laws are weakened to make village people who used to work on land to work for meagre salaries at factories in future.” 

BKU general secretary Yudhvir Singh criticised the Centre for feeding the ‘opium of religion’ to people. Krantikari Kisan Union Punjab president Darshan Pal too was present

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rakesh Tikait Mahapanchayat farmers protest
India Matters
Ahead of polls, Lok Sabha passes Bill to group seven Tamil Nadu sub-sects
The state board exam will be conducted with strict adherence to Covid standard operating procedures, the order said ( File photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
After COVID-19 spike, Tamil Nadu schools to close for students in Class 9, 10 and 11
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Pandemic ate into household savings in a big way in July-September 2020: RBI
Workers consider Katta a sacred structure and do not wear footwear while building it. They offer toddy and prayers to the local deity after completion for the strength of the structure. (Photo | EPS)
'Katta' idea: How an arid Kerala village checked water for irrigation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A senior citizen getting first dose of Covid vaccine at Sanjeevan Hospital in Delhi. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Chances of getting re-infected with Covid minimal, suggests latest research
Tamil Nadu elections: This CPI candidate has no money to refill his LPG
Gallery
Blood trickles down the face of an oracle after she cut her head with a sword as a sacrificial offering at Sree Kurumba Bhagavathy Temple in Kodungallur, as part of the Bharani festival. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Elections, exams and agitations, all amidst COVID fight: Here are the best pictures of the week
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp