MLAs discuss activism in judiciary

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Legislators from across parties opposed “judicial activism’’ and discussed reforms and corruption in the judiciary on the floor of the Assembly on Friday. Former Speaker and Congress MLA K Ramesh Kumar said, “This could be because when we (legislators) fail to execute our responsibilities, judiciary steps in. It is an independent body. Sometimes it becomes a controlling body.”

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the legislature, executive and judiciary, the three pillars of democracy, have been repeatedly put to test in the last 72 years. “In the 1970s, there was tinkering in the judicial system as there was more power to legislature and executive. We are lawmakers. Laws are ambiguous. If we correct this, interference will reduce,” he said.

Large and Medium-Scale Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar said, “Though I have a great respect for the judiciary, many retired Supreme Court judges have spoken about corruption in the judiciary, which is disturbing. But no one talks about corruption fearing contempt.”BJP MLAs said that the government releases funds to build courts, but judges do not invite legislators. “They see us as thieves. Legislators pass the budget which includes judges’ salaries. Even then they look down on us,” said Araga Jnanendra said.