Mysuru: Patient’s viscera tests COVID positive 36 days after death

Ajith M S By

Express News Service

MYSURU: The curious case of an individual from Mysuru district testing positive for Covid-19 a full 36 days after death, has baffled the scientific community.

The person had tested positive at HD Kote taluk hospital in September 2020. Doctors there advised the person to approach the district hospital in Mysuru for treatment, but the patient returned home.

When health officials followed up, it emerged that the person died by suicide and was buried by the family who were unaware of the condition.

Since it was a case of suicide, the police exhumed the body 16 days later and an autopsy was done. The samples reached the CFTRI Covid test lab after 20 days.

To the surprise of doctors and scientists, the samples tested positive for the disease 36 days after the person had died.

The team included doctors from the Mysuru district Covid hospital, Mysore Medical College and Research Institute as well as scientists from CSIR-Central Food Technology Research Institute.

The case has now emerged as a major finding and has been presented as a scientific paper on medRxiv by Dr Maheshwara Prasad of Mysuru District hospital, and Dr P V Ravindra, in-charge coordinator of the CFTRI Covid-19 testing centre, along with Dr S A Nachappa of CFTRI, Dr S H Byrappa of MMCRI and others.

According to Dr Ravindra, since their finding went against popular findings, they re-ran the test multiple times only to find that the sample tested positive every time by the RT-PCR method.

Interestingly, the nasal swab as well as intestine and liver samples returned positive, but not the lung and kidney samples.

“The body was decomposed, but the tests were positive for Covid-19 even 36 days after the burial,” he said.

Though further studies are needed to ascertain whether the virus can be present in bodies for such a long period, it has raised questions on the observation that the virus does not remain in bodies beyond seven days after death, he added.