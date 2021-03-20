STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

No curbs on cinema halls: BSY

The CM appealed to those aged above 60 and those above 45 years of age with comorbidities to take the Covid vaccination.

Published: 20th March 2021 05:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2021 05:06 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

B S Yediyurappa

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday said there is no proposal before the government to impose any restrictions on cinema halls even as he tried to allay concerns of the film industry over the possibility of imposing curbs. This came after Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad said a proposal had been submitted to the government to restrict cinema hall occupancy to 50 per cent in view of the surge in cases.

In a tweet, the CM said, “There is no proposal before the government to restrict seating to 50 per cent capacity in cinema halls. Audiences and theatre owners must abide by all the necessary precautions and cooperate with the government to contain the spread of the coronavirus.”

Can’t defeat pandemic without public support: CM

The CM later appealed, “As the number of cases are increasing, the government is taking all measures to contain the spread of Covid-19. But, it will not succeed without people’s co-operation,” the CM stated, while appealing to citizens to follow all guidelines by wearing masks, maintaining hygiene and social distancing.

The CM appealed to those aged above 60 and those above 45 years of age with comorbidities to take the Covid vaccination. “We have to take adequate precautions and maintain a balance between life and livelihood,” he stressed.

The Kannada film fraternity had expressed concerns over any move to impose restrictions on cinema halls as the industry is just recovering from the impact of Covid19-induced lockdown. Many big budget movies, including the Puneeth Rajkumar-starrer ‘Yuvarathnaa’ and Duniya Vijay’s ‘Salaga’, are set to be released in April.

“We will adhere to the Covid-19 guidelines, and we thank the CM for assuring that there will be no restrictions on cinema halls,” said Karthik Gowda, Executive Producer of Hombale Films, the makers of ‘Yuvarathnaa’, which is slated for release on April 1.  

The BBMP has sent a proposal to the government suggesting certain restrictions to contain the spread of the virus in the state capital. The number of Covid-19 cases in the state, especially in Bengaluru, have increased drastically over the last five days, prompting the authorities to consider the possibility of imposing certain restrictions. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
cinema halls BS Yediyurappa
India Matters
Ahead of polls, Lok Sabha passes Bill to group seven Tamil Nadu sub-sects
The state board exam will be conducted with strict adherence to Covid standard operating procedures, the order said ( File photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
After COVID-19 spike, Tamil Nadu schools to close for students in Class 9, 10 and 11
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Pandemic ate into household savings in a big way in July-September 2020: RBI
Workers consider Katta a sacred structure and do not wear footwear while building it. They offer toddy and prayers to the local deity after completion for the strength of the structure. (Photo | EPS)
'Katta' idea: How an arid Kerala village checked water for irrigation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A senior citizen getting first dose of Covid vaccine at Sanjeevan Hospital in Delhi. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Chances of getting re-infected with Covid minimal, suggests latest research
Tamil Nadu elections: This CPI candidate has no money to refill his LPG
Gallery
Blood trickles down the face of an oracle after she cut her head with a sword as a sacrificial offering at Sree Kurumba Bhagavathy Temple in Kodungallur, as part of the Bharani festival. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Elections, exams and agitations, all amidst COVID fight: Here are the best pictures of the week
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp