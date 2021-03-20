No curbs on cinema halls: BSY

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday said there is no proposal before the government to impose any restrictions on cinema halls even as he tried to allay concerns of the film industry over the possibility of imposing curbs. This came after Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad said a proposal had been submitted to the government to restrict cinema hall occupancy to 50 per cent in view of the surge in cases.

In a tweet, the CM said, “There is no proposal before the government to restrict seating to 50 per cent capacity in cinema halls. Audiences and theatre owners must abide by all the necessary precautions and cooperate with the government to contain the spread of the coronavirus.”

Can’t defeat pandemic without public support: CM

The CM later appealed, “As the number of cases are increasing, the government is taking all measures to contain the spread of Covid-19. But, it will not succeed without people’s co-operation,” the CM stated, while appealing to citizens to follow all guidelines by wearing masks, maintaining hygiene and social distancing.

The CM appealed to those aged above 60 and those above 45 years of age with comorbidities to take the Covid vaccination. “We have to take adequate precautions and maintain a balance between life and livelihood,” he stressed.

The Kannada film fraternity had expressed concerns over any move to impose restrictions on cinema halls as the industry is just recovering from the impact of Covid19-induced lockdown. Many big budget movies, including the Puneeth Rajkumar-starrer ‘Yuvarathnaa’ and Duniya Vijay’s ‘Salaga’, are set to be released in April.

“We will adhere to the Covid-19 guidelines, and we thank the CM for assuring that there will be no restrictions on cinema halls,” said Karthik Gowda, Executive Producer of Hombale Films, the makers of ‘Yuvarathnaa’, which is slated for release on April 1.

The BBMP has sent a proposal to the government suggesting certain restrictions to contain the spread of the virus in the state capital. The number of Covid-19 cases in the state, especially in Bengaluru, have increased drastically over the last five days, prompting the authorities to consider the possibility of imposing certain restrictions.