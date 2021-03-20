STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Sand at Rs 200 per tonne for poor in new policy

The State Government is planning to supply sand at Rs 200 per tonne to economically weaker sections, according to the new sand policy being proposed.

Published: 20th March 2021 04:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2021 04:57 AM   |  A+A-

sand mining

Image used for representational purpose only (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Government is planning to supply sand at Rs 200 per tonne to economically weaker sections, according to the new sand policy being proposed. This is to ensure that the poor get good quality sand to construct houses, said Mines and Geology Minister Murugesh Nirani. “Under the new policy, we are planning to provide sand at Rs 200 per tonne to those who are constructing houses under the Ashraya scheme or any other building within Rs 10 lakh at panchayat limits.

Now, we allow people to source sand from rivers and lake bunds and we have identified 193 places. People can use this only for domestic, and not commercial, purpose,” he added. JDS MLA CN Balakrishna raised the sand issue and alleged that at many places, soil from lake bunds is filtered and supplied as sand. “This sand is not of good quality and buildings constructed with it may collapse easily. There is no one to monitor this,” he added. Nirani replied, “Recently, we suspended two officials for not taking action in a similar case.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
sand policy
India Matters
Ahead of polls, Lok Sabha passes Bill to group seven Tamil Nadu sub-sects
The state board exam will be conducted with strict adherence to Covid standard operating procedures, the order said ( File photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
After COVID-19 spike, Tamil Nadu schools to close for students in Class 9, 10 and 11
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Pandemic ate into household savings in a big way in July-September 2020: RBI
Workers consider Katta a sacred structure and do not wear footwear while building it. They offer toddy and prayers to the local deity after completion for the strength of the structure. (Photo | EPS)
'Katta' idea: How an arid Kerala village checked water for irrigation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A senior citizen getting first dose of Covid vaccine at Sanjeevan Hospital in Delhi. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Chances of getting re-infected with Covid minimal, suggests latest research
Tamil Nadu elections: This CPI candidate has no money to refill his LPG
Gallery
Blood trickles down the face of an oracle after she cut her head with a sword as a sacrificial offering at Sree Kurumba Bhagavathy Temple in Kodungallur, as part of the Bharani festival. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Elections, exams and agitations, all amidst COVID fight: Here are the best pictures of the week
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp