BJP may announce list in two days for Maski, Basavakalyan bypolls and Belagavi LS seat

The BJP State Core Committee meeting on Saturday discussed the possible candidates for the bypolls to Maski and Basavakalyan Assembly segments and Belagavi Lok Sabha seat.

Published: 21st March 2021 04:26 AM

BJP Flag

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

“Former MLA Prathap Gowda Patil is likely to be fielded from Maski, while several names were discussed for Belagavi LS and Basavakalyan seats. BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel will get feedback from local leaders and send a report to the central leadership. The list is likely to be out by Monday or Tuesday,” said a source. 

While former MLA Mallikarjuna Khuba’s name is said to be considered for Basavakalyan,  former Union minister Suresh Angadi’s daughter Shraddha Shettar is said to be among the candidates discussed for the Belagavi seat. 

BJP National General Secretary CT Ravi said Kateel  will send the list to the party’s central election committee. Asked if the party is likely to give the ticket to Angadi’s family members to contest from Belagavi, Ravi said they have to wait for the high command’s decision.  

Comments

