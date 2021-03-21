CD gate: SIT raids house of Bengaluru businessman

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is probing the CD-gate case, has not had any breakthrough even after a week. But Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant insisted that the investigation is on the right track and that the team is involved in paper work to gather necessary evidence.

A senior officer with the SIT said that a team conducted a raid on the house of a Bengaluru-based businessman in JP Nagar. It is said that the suspects were in contact with him and he allegedly provided logistical support. Acting on a tip-off, the SIT searched his house for about two hours and questioned the family members since he was not at home. The police found that he had left the city 10 days ago. The team collected the digital video recorder (DVR) of the CCTV cameras.

The businessman lent financial support to the suspects before he left the city. The SIT is facing a challenge in tracking the suspects as they are shifting their base and are not using their mobile phones. It is suspected that the woman in the purported sleaze CD is also with the suspects and the police in neighbouring states have been alerted to track their movements, sources said.

The SIT has frozen the bank accounts of three suspects and found that there have been no transactions in those accounts after March 7. The woman too has not made any transactions ever since an FIR was registered in Sadashivanagar police station.