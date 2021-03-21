Karnataka adds 1,798 Covid cases in a day

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the biggest single-day spike so far this year, Karnataka recorded 1,798 new cases of Covid-19 on Saturday while also witnessing seven deaths. The total number of active cases in the state now stands at 12,828.

The biggest contributor to the spiralling numbers is Bengaluru Urban district, with 1,186 new cases. Other districts which saw double-digit figures are Udupi (66), Kalaburgi (61), Mysuru (59) and Dakshina Kannada (52) on Saturday. The state increased the number of tests to 94,043 on Saturday from 91,884 on Friday. Also, 72,024 people were vaccinated on Saturday of whom 50,880 were those aged above 60.

In Bengaluru, a new cluster was reported in Vyalikaval, where a family of five and two of their neighbours tested positive for Covid-19. According to BBMP officials, the first person to test positive was a woman who was the primary contact of a courier delivery person from Indiranagar. The woman’s family members too were also found to be positive later on.

During the exercise of tracking and testing primary and secondary contacts, two immediate neighbours of the family also tested positive. Of the seven patients, four have been shifted to a government hospital for treatment. Other primary and secondary contacts are being traced and tested, a BBMP health official said.

As per BBMP records, 14 clusters have emerged in Bengaluru since March 1. Most of these are being reported from apartment complexes and hostels. BBMP officials are now focusing on such areas to intensify testing, the official added.