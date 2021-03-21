Satish Jarkiholi likely Congress candidate for Belagavi seat

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: KPCC working president and former minister Satish Jarkiholi is likely to be the Congress candidate for the Belagavi Lok Sabha seat and his name is expected to be announced next week.KPCC chief DK Shivakumar on Saturday said the party has decided to recommend only one name for the Belagavi LS seat. “Our committee too has arrived at one name,” he told reporters after a meeting.

Congress had earlier announced that Mallamma Rao will contest from the Basavakalyan Assembly segment and Basanagouda Turvihal from Maski. Mallamma will file the nomination papers on March 29, while Basanagouda on March 30, he said.

“We have decided against holding too many public programmes as there is still confusion about Covid guidelines. We cancelled public meetings scheduled for Saturday and Sunday. But BJP is going ahead with its public meeting today (Saturday),” he said. But Satish Jarkiholi said the party has shortlisted three names, including his.