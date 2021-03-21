STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Satish Jarkiholi likely Congress candidate for Belagavi seat

“We have decided against holding too many public programmes as there is still confusion about Covid guidelines.

Published: 21st March 2021 04:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2021 04:35 AM   |  A+A-

Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar at KPCC office in Bengaluru on Saturday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: KPCC working president and former minister Satish Jarkiholi is likely to be the Congress candidate for the Belagavi Lok Sabha seat and his name is expected to be announced next week.KPCC chief DK Shivakumar on Saturday said the party has decided to recommend only one name for the Belagavi LS seat. “Our committee too has arrived at one name,” he told reporters after a meeting. 

Congress had earlier announced that Mallamma Rao will contest from the Basavakalyan Assembly segment and Basanagouda Turvihal from Maski. Mallamma will file the nomination papers on March 29, while Basanagouda on March 30, he said.

“We have decided against holding too many public programmes as there is still confusion about Covid guidelines. We cancelled public meetings scheduled for Saturday and Sunday. But BJP is going ahead with its public meeting today (Saturday),” he said.  But Satish Jarkiholi said the party has shortlisted three names, including his.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Belagavi Satish Jarkiholi Belagavi Lok Sabha seat Congress 
India Matters
Ahead of polls, Lok Sabha passes Bill to group seven Tamil Nadu sub-sects
The state board exam will be conducted with strict adherence to Covid standard operating procedures, the order said ( File photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
After COVID-19 spike, Tamil Nadu schools to close for students in Class 9, 10 and 11
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Pandemic ate into household savings in a big way in July-September 2020: RBI
Workers consider Katta a sacred structure and do not wear footwear while building it. They offer toddy and prayers to the local deity after completion for the strength of the structure. (Photo | EPS)
'Katta' idea: How an arid Kerala village checked water for irrigation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A senior citizen getting first dose of Covid vaccine at Sanjeevan Hospital in Delhi. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Chances of getting re-infected with Covid minimal, suggests latest research
Tamil Nadu elections: This CPI candidate has no money to refill his LPG
Gallery
Blood trickles down the face of an oracle after she cut her head with a sword as a sacrificial offering at Sree Kurumba Bhagavathy Temple in Kodungallur, as part of the Bharani festival. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Elections, exams and agitations, all amidst COVID fight: Here are the best pictures of the week
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp