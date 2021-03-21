Three charred to death as truck carrying chemicals catches fire in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Three persons were charred to death when the truck in which they were travelling caught fire near Goravanahalli of Arkalgud Taluk in Hassan district on Sunday.

The deceased have been identified as puttaraju (42) the driver of the truck, Pramod(18) cleaner and Paramesh(35) a labourer from the same village.

The incident took place when the truck transporting chemical bags from Mysore to a textile factory in Hassan. According to the police, the driver of the truck lost control over the vehicle while negotiating the curve and overturned it.

The trio was gutted before the arrival of firefighters to the spot. Arkalgud police have visited the spot and removed the mortal remains from the bottom of the chemical bags and shifted to mortuary at Taluk hospital Arkalgud.