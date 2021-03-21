STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Within two hours of daylight murder of rowdysheeter, Chikballapur police arrest eight persons

The miscreants had followed the victim, who was riding a two wheeler, in an Omni car and knocked him down before hacking him to death near the railway underpass in Siddlaghatta town.

Chikballapur SP GK Mithun Kumar

Chikballapur SP GK Mithun Kumar (Photo| EPS)

By V Velayudham
Express News Service

CHIKBALLAPUR: Within two hours of the daylight murder of rowdy sheeter and local Congress leader Amjad of Siddlaghatta town, who was hacked to death by a gang on Saturday, police have arrested eight persons.

IG (Central Range) M Chandra Sekhar lauded Chikballapur SP GK Mithun Kumar and his team for nabbing all the accused within two hours of the crime. The miscreants had followed Amjad, who was riding a two wheeler, in an Omni car and knocked him down before hacking him to death near the railway underpass in Siddlaghatta town.

The people who seen the incident immediately alerted the police who could not succeed in arresting the culprits as the speeding van zoomed away quickly from the spot. Later, a special team was formed under the supervision of DSP Lakshmaih.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Mithun Kumar said that the team blocked all checkposts immediately and alerted all police stations.

Another team also collected information and arrested the eight accused -  Kalu alias Kalander a rowdy sheeter, Raghu alias Raghavendra, Gooli alias Akshay, Srinath, Pavan alias Amith (driver of the Omni), Chavan alias Roshan and Dambar Moula - near Chinthamani in a remote place. All the accused persons are residents of Siddlaghatta town.

Mithun also said that the reason for the murder is old enmity as during the investigation it was revealed that  Kalu had attacked Amjad several years back to take revenge. Later, Amjad assaulted had Kalu causing injuries on his hands and to take revenge over the same, Kalu along with his associates followed Amjad and killed him.

Mithun also said among the eight accused, four persons hatched plan to kill Amjad.

