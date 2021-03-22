Congress issues B-forms to bypoll candidates, BJP out on campaign trail without list 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President DK Shivakumar on Sunday handed over B-forms to party candidates contesting the Basavakalyan and Maski Assembly bypolls. In Basavakalyan, the party, which has fielded deceased MLA Narayana Rao’s wife Mallamma, hopes to ride on the sympathy wave. In Maski, Congress expects former BJP leader Basanagouda Turvihal to romp home with the combined effort of his supporters his old and new parties.

The BJP, meanwhile, is expected to field former Congress MLA Pratapgouda Patil, who jumped ship in 2019. In fact, his entry into the BJP had resulted in the exit of Turvihal. The BJP is yet to announce the names of its candidates for the upcoming bypolls.

While the Congress’ strategy of picking family members of deceased leaders for bypolls has seen some success in the recent past, the party’s decision to field deceased former JDS MLA Mallappa Channaveerappa Managuli’s son Ashok after bringing him into the party fold has not gone down well with local cadres. District Congress leaders are said to be miffed with the party for announcing Ashok’s candidature even before bypoll has been announced for Sindagi.

Bypolls to Basavakalyan and Maski Assembly seats and Belagavi Lok Sabha are scheduled to be held on April 17 and counting of votes will be on May 2. Dates for Sindagi bypolls, however, have not been announced by the Election Commission of India yet.

Though the BJP is has not come out with the list of candidates, its poll campaign is on in full swing with party leaders in-charge taking the initiative to organise public meetings, corner meetings and networking with religious seers and caste leaders. On Sunday, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa along with BJP state unit chief Nalin Kumar Kateel and vice-president B Y Vijayendra, Deputy CMs Govind Karjol and Laxman Savadi addressed a gathering at Maski.

‘BSY should quit over land cases’

The Congress has demanded that CMB S Yediyurappa should resign in view of the pending land denotification cases against him. At a press conference on Sunday, former MP V S Ugrappa, MLA Krishna Byregowda and AICC spokesman Brijesh Kalappa said the Karnataka High Court has revived a case relating to denotification of 24 acres of land, which was acquired by the government in Devanahalli and Dobbspet. “This is the first such case in the country. Yediyurappa became Chief Ministership claiming that he will rid himself of the taint of corruption from his first term but the ‘corruption’ tag is sticking to him harder”, they claimed.

BJP gets into war of words over wardrobe with Siddaramaiah

CLP leader Siddaramaiah tweeted (in Kannada), “They go somewhere take off their clothes and lose their self-respect, I have purchased clothes to be donated to BJP4Karanataka. I will give Nalin Kumar Kateel one or two sets of clothes. They say there are 19 (sleazy) CDs. Let everything be in control, even the tongue.’’ The state unit of the BJP hit back, calling him a ‘Majavadi,’ a pleasure seeker, and alleged that there are stories of a government Jaladarshini Guest House, without taking the names of either Siddaramaiah or his colleagues from the past.