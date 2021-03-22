STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ex-Karnataka Minister Lalitha Naik receives letter threatening to kill her

Taking a serious note of it, state Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the government would get the matter investigated thoroughly and get to the bottom of the case to arrest the accused.

 B T Lalitha Naik

 B T Lalitha Naik (File | EPS)

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU : Amidst the heat of the electioneering in five states, including neighbouring Tamil Nadu and Kerala, where many senior BJP leaders are actively campaigning, a letter, written in Kannada and addressed to former minister and writer B T Lalitha Naik, has claimed that there is a threat to the lives of BJP General Secretary in-charge of Tamil Nadu, C T Ravi, Kannada megastar Shivarajkumar, a TV journalist, and Lalitha Naik herself. 

The letter, drawing the attention of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, says that the four people will be targeted on May 1 and warns that there will be major unrest that will shock the state. It goes on to say that an individual has received supari to eliminate Chikkamagaluru MLA C T Ravi and that a team of eight people has already gone there.

Curiously, while the address on the inland letter is hand-written, the content itself is typed. It also claims that some SDPI members in Bengaluru, the Mangaluru president of the Indian Islamic Organization, and some others are involved in the conspiracy.

Home Minister Basavraj Bommai on Sunday said they will order an thorough investigation and added no one will be spared. “Lalitha Naik is a writer and former minister and she has lodged a complaint with the police. The government is taking the issue seriously and and we will take strict in this regard.’’

