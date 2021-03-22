For these ryots, farming tough, but finding brides tougher  

Ajith M S By

Express News Service

MYSURU: The suicide of young farmers, Praveen from Nanjangud and Santhosh from Bidragodu -- both near Mysuru, over the last eight months had a common thread... Despite struggling hard for years, both were denied marriage alliances with girls’ families preferring someone with a job in the government or private sector.

“We don’t justify the step he took, but he spent over eight years searching for a bride. Many who turned him away would say that it would have been good if he had agriculture as a part-time work,” said Sachin, a relative Santhosh,33. “We are seen as unemployed. Also, the majority of us are small farmers with a couple of acres. We cannot take up a part-time white-collar job as we have to work constantly on our fields, only then it works for us,” said Sachin.

The 32-year-old Praveen from Chandravadi village in Nanjangud committed suicide last month for the same reason. “His family is well-to-do and have 10 acres of land. Yet, he was rejected as families did not want to marry off their daughter to a farmer,” said Shrimalli Siddappa, president of Raitha Sangha Nanjangud taluk unit. “Many come to me with cases of young farmers struggling to find partners. We are helpless. Families look for financially stable grooms for their girls,” he added.

The issue is acute among farmers who are from non-irrigated pockets or away from urban centres. “My friends near Immavu, which has an industrial area close to it, had it easy as the value of their land is good. But for others, who have farms in other parts of Mysuru taluk, it is difficult,” said Madhu, a young farmer from Ahalli village in Mysuru who too is struggling to get an alliance. He blamed the unstable earnings of farmers, a fallout of poor policies over the years, and the recent farm laws that dismantle whatever checks and balances that existed till now, for the social issue.

“We spend about Rs 10,000-15,000 to grow paddy. But if we lose the crop, we get a compensation of Rs 2,500-3,000. Even if we raise the crop, we don’t get a good price. Also, most crops are not covered under the minimum support price. Everything is against us, even though we are the annadatas,” he rued.

Farmer leaders suggested that young farmers should be given financial assistance similar to those marrying Brahmin priests and those entering into inter-caste marriages. “This could be a solution. We see many youngsters moving away from farming, citing this among many other reasons,” said Hoskote Basavaraj of Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha.