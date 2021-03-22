STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

No doubling of income, but expenses up for farmers, says JDS leader H D Kumaraswamy

The JDS, which has an alliance with the BJP in the Upper House, on Sunday launched an attack, asking the ruling party where is the doubling of farmers’ income it had promised. 

Published: 22nd March 2021 04:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2021 04:47 AM   |  A+A-

Former Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy

Former Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : The JDS, which has an alliance with the BJP in the Upper House, on Sunday launched an attack, asking the ruling party where is the doubling of farmers’ income it had promised. 

JDS leader H D Kumaraswamy, in a series of tweets, said that the government had said it would double the income of farmers by 2022, but the sad reality is that their expenditure has doubled.  He said that prices of fertilisers and diesel have gone up and the cost of installing a borewell has shot up. Then, where is the question of doubling of farm incomes, he said.

He said that it costs Rs 1 lakh to 2 lakh to dig a borewell, while the prices of PVC pipes and motor have doubled. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has to answer questions about his government’s inability to double farmers’ income and also the hike in inputs resulting in an increasing burden for farmers, he said. Modi expresses concern over the plight of farmers, is he sincere, he asked.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kumaraswamy farmers income Karnataka
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)
What a Covid-19 second wave will mean for your money
Representational Image.
Japan registers 1st possible case of mother-to-newborn Covid transmission
For representational purpose.
Encashment of cheques will be hassle-free from September 30: RBI
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Aadhaar not mandatory for life certificate: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| EPS)
INTERVIEW| Strong anti-LDF sentiment exists in Kerala: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 at a market place. (Photo | AP)
Daily average COVID-19 deaths in India rise up by 50% in a week 
Gallery
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
Relentless rainfall in Australia causes worst flooding of decades
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp