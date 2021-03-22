No doubling of income, but expenses up for farmers, says JDS leader H D Kumaraswamy

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : The JDS, which has an alliance with the BJP in the Upper House, on Sunday launched an attack, asking the ruling party where is the doubling of farmers’ income it had promised.

JDS leader H D Kumaraswamy, in a series of tweets, said that the government had said it would double the income of farmers by 2022, but the sad reality is that their expenditure has doubled. He said that prices of fertilisers and diesel have gone up and the cost of installing a borewell has shot up. Then, where is the question of doubling of farm incomes, he said.

He said that it costs Rs 1 lakh to 2 lakh to dig a borewell, while the prices of PVC pipes and motor have doubled. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has to answer questions about his government’s inability to double farmers’ income and also the hike in inputs resulting in an increasing burden for farmers, he said. Modi expresses concern over the plight of farmers, is he sincere, he asked.