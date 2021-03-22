Kalasa-Banduri: Goa activists protest during SC panel visit

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: While a three-member committee was inspecting the Kalasa-Banduri project near Kanakumbi village in Khanapur taluk on Sunday, some environmentalists from Goa allegedly tried to intervene. The Supreme Court formed a committee of experts representing Karnataka, Maharashtra and Goa on March 19 to inspect the site. No one, apart from the experts, was allowed at the site.

However, the committee member representing Goa allegedly came with a few environmentalists and journalists. Although, the police prohibited them from entering the site, representatives of Goa argued with officers till late evening over the issue. The police said, “The committee itself had instructed us not to allow anyone during the inspection. Thus, we followed the orders.”

