Karnataka BJP tears into Congress over letter by ex-Mumbai top cop 

While BJP National General Secretary C T Ravi took on the coalition government in Maharashtra, the BJP Karnataka official social media pages used the controversy to question Congress’ Rahul Gandhi.

Published: 22nd March 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2021 05:00 AM   |  A+A-

BJP leader CT Ravi (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : The massive letter bomb dropped by former Mumbai police commissioner Parmbir Singh, making serious allegations against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, has given the ammunition to Karnataka BJP leaders to tear into Congress, which is part of the ruling alliance in the neighbouring state. 

“Does Maharashtra have a Home Minister or Hafta Vasuli Minister? Will CM @OfficeofUT please clarify?” asked Ravi. In another tweet, the BJP General Secretary said, “Hum Teen, Humara Mission Ek -- Hafta Vasuli ! ! ! #MahaVasuliAghadi,” taking a jibe at Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Hum do hamare do’, line used to criticise the Union Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. BJP Karnataka social media pages jumped on to the bandwagon with, “Dear @RahulGandhi, When you talk about Hum Do Hamare Do, are 
you talking about Param Bir Singh and Anil Deshmukh  ?” 

The former Mumbai police commissioner, who was recently shunted out, in an eight-page letter to Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray has alleged that Anil Deshkmukh asked police officer Sachin Vaze to collect Rs 100 crore extortion money every month from bars. 

Ravi even used the allegation to take a swipe at DMK in Tamil Nadu. The BJP has a pre-poll alliance with AIADMK -- the archrival of MK Stalin-led DMK.

 “Is it true that many DMK leaders are busy counting the number of ZEROES in Rs 100 crore ? ? ?” Ravi asked attacking the  DMK and the MVA coalition of Maharashtra simultaneously.

