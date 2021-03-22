Karnataka launches new version of 'GetCETgo' app to help students crack JEE, other exams

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday launched the second version of ‘GetCETgo’, a platform to coach students in the state for JEE examinations in addition to the KCET and NEET.

The online platform was started amid the pandemic as students were unable to access their coaching classes due to restrictions in movement.

The course includes materials for learning, revision and a facility to take up tests. Videos, synopsis and interactive tests are part of the set-up.

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Higher Education Dr C N Ashwatha Narayana reiterated that the platform will be beneficial to socio-economically backward students.

“The platform has the objective of increasing the number of students from Karnataka in IITs. This would facilitate the students of Karnataka to achieve ranks in JEE and NEET exams,” said Dr Narayana.

Full year access from 2021-22

Dr Narayana said that the GetCETgo app will be made available for the entire year from the coming academic year 2021-22. The management of the app will be the purview of KEA that holds the K-CET examination.

"There is a rigorous analytics system in place which displays the results and reflects the student’s position against the performance of other test-takers," he said, adding that through this, the focus is also on providing a real-time test experience.

This year, the facility will be available on eDUCATOR, an assisted LMS platform available on Android. The test will be available in the JEE Main format.