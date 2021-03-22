STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka launches new version of 'GetCETgo' app to help students crack JEE, other exams

The online platform was started amid the pandemic as students were unable to access their coaching classes due to restrictions in movement

Published: 22nd March 2021 05:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2021 05:53 PM   |  A+A-

JEE exam

Students appearing for IIT-JEE examination at National College in Bengaluru | (File photo | EXPRESS)

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday launched the second version of ‘GetCETgo’, a platform to coach students in the state for JEE examinations in addition to the KCET and NEET.

The online platform was started amid the pandemic as students were unable to access their coaching classes due to restrictions in movement.

The course includes materials for learning, revision and a facility to take up tests. Videos, synopsis and interactive tests are part of the set-up.

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Higher Education Dr C N Ashwatha Narayana reiterated that the platform will be beneficial to socio-economically backward students.

“The platform has the objective of increasing the number of students from Karnataka in IITs. This would facilitate the students of Karnataka to achieve ranks in JEE and NEET exams,” said Dr Narayana.

Full year access from 2021-22

Dr Narayana said that the GetCETgo app will be made available for the entire year from the coming academic year 2021-22. The management of the app will be the purview of KEA that holds the K-CET examination.

"There is a rigorous analytics system in place which displays the results and reflects the student’s position against the performance of other test-takers," he said, adding that through this, the focus is also on providing a real-time test experience.

This year, the facility will be available on eDUCATOR, an assisted LMS platform available on Android. The test will be available in the JEE Main format.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka GetCETgo JEE
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)
What a Covid-19 second wave will mean for your money
Representational Image.
Japan registers 1st possible case of mother-to-newborn Covid transmission
For representational purpose.
Encashment of cheques will be hassle-free from September 30: RBI
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Aadhaar not mandatory for life certificate: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu minister RB Udhayakumar. (photo| Facebook/ @R.B.Udhayakumar)
TN govt under debt to reduce individual burden: Revenue Minister R B Udhayakumar
Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| EPS)
INTERVIEW| Strong anti-LDF sentiment exists in Kerala: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala
Gallery
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
Relentless rainfall in Australia causes worst flooding of decades
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp