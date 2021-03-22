STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Soudha Chalo’ by farmers today 

The Bengaluru police had stopped a similar rally on Republic Day this year and seized tractors on the city’s outskirts.

Farmers at the Mahapanchayat at Haveri on Sunday. Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait addressed the gathering

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : After a series of protest rallies and two Mahapanchayats over the weekend at  Shivamogga and Haveri, farmer unions have given a call for a tractor rally and ‘Vidhana Soudha Chalo’ on Monday. 

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait on Saturday and Sunday had asked farmers to enter Bengaluru on tractors as part of their serial protest against the Union Government’s three new farm laws and as a mark on solidarity with farmers protesting on Delhi borders for over three months now. 

Leaders of Samyukt Kisan Morcha, including Tikait, Yudhvir Singh and Kodihalli Chandrashekhar, are expected to march from Bengaluru’s Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna Railway Station to Vidhana Soudha as farmers from neighbouring districts are expected to arrive in tractors.

The Bengaluru police had stopped a similar rally on Republic Day this year and seized tractors on the city’s outskirts. District administration officials too had been told to stop tractors along their borders.
“Our protest will continue till the government repeals the laws.

This is not just in solidarity with our brethren protesting in Delhi, but also for the welfare of the entire farming community,” said Kuruburu Shantakumar, president, Cane Growers’ Association.  Agitators are expected to be diverted to Freedom Park on Monday, where a public meeting is scheduled. Farmer unions have called for another Mahapanchayat in Belagavi on March 31.

