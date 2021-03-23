Congress to name Belagavi LS bypoll nominee in 2-3 days

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The suspense over the Congress candidate for the high voltage by-election to the Belagavi Parliamentary seat may finally be over, with KPCC Working President Satish Jarkiholi on Monday disclosing that the nominee will be announced by March 25 or 26.

Addressing media persons here, Jarkiholi said, “There are some differences which have to be sorted out. The BJP has also not announced its candidate. But, we will announce our candidate in two or three day. No central leaders will be coming for campaign as it will be handled only by state leaders.”

On the CD-gate controversy surrounding his brother and BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi, Satish said, “There won’t be any impact on the bypoll. The case is taking twists and turns every day, and moreover, it is still under investigation.” Satish also said that he had not spoken to Ramesh after the controversy erupted.

Admitting that his name had gained traction during the recent meeting held at the KPCC office in Bengaluru, he said, “Three names have been sent to the high command. I have been summoned to Delhi and I will be visiting Bengaluru before heading there. The decision of the party high command will be final.”

On the strategy for the bypoll, Jarkiholi said, “The failures of the State and Union governments will be our primary focus.”