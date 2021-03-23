STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Congress to name Belagavi LS bypoll nominee in 2-3 days

Addressing media persons here, Jarkiholi said, “There are some differences which have to be sorted out. The BJP has also not announced its candidate.

Published: 23rd March 2021 04:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2021 04:46 AM   |  A+A-

KPCC Working President Satish Jarkiholi (centre) addresses reporters at Congress Bhavan in Belagavi on Monday

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The suspense over the Congress candidate for the high voltage by-election to the Belagavi Parliamentary seat may finally be over, with KPCC Working President Satish Jarkiholi on Monday disclosing that the nominee will be announced by March 25 or 26.

Addressing media persons here, Jarkiholi said, “There are some differences which have to be sorted out. The BJP has also not announced its candidate. But, we will announce our candidate in two or three day. No central leaders will be coming for campaign as it will be handled only by state leaders.”

On the CD-gate controversy surrounding his brother and BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi, Satish said, “There won’t be any impact on the bypoll. The case is taking twists and turns every day, and moreover, it is still under investigation.” Satish also said that he had not spoken to Ramesh after the controversy erupted. 

Admitting that his name had gained traction during the recent meeting held at the KPCC office in Bengaluru, he said, “Three names have been sent to the high command. I have been summoned to Delhi and I will be visiting Bengaluru before heading there. The decision of the party high command will be final.”

On the strategy for the bypoll, Jarkiholi said, “The failures of the State and Union governments will be our primary focus.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Belagavi Lok Sabha
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)
What a Covid-19 second wave will mean for your money
Representational Image.
Japan registers 1st possible case of mother-to-newborn Covid transmission
For representational purpose.
Encashment of cheques will be hassle-free from September 30: RBI
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Aadhaar not mandatory for life certificate: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu minister RB Udhayakumar. (photo| Facebook/ @R.B.Udhayakumar)
TN govt under debt to reduce individual burden: Revenue Minister R B Udhayakumar
Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| EPS)
INTERVIEW| Strong anti-LDF sentiment exists in Kerala: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala
Gallery
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
Relentless rainfall in Australia causes worst flooding of decades
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp