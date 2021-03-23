STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Offline classes in colleges to continue in Karnataka: Deputy CM

Published: 23rd March 2021 08:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2021 08:14 PM   |  A+A-

Dr C N Ashwath Narayan (File | EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Regular offline classes for college students would continue in Karnataka and semester examinations held as per the time table of universities, Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan said on Tuesday.

After chairing a meeting to assess the COVID-19 situation in view of recent spurt in fresh cases in the state, Narayan, who holds the higher education portfolio, said it was decided offline classes will continue with strict implementation of Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for COVID-19.

"We discussed the possible impact of the second wave of COVID-19 on the academic activities. The same would be communicated to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa," he said in a statement, without elaborating.

Regular classes in colleges in the state had resumed in November last year after the institutions remained shut for six months due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Karnataka is witnessing a steady rise in fresh COVID-19 cases of late with the daily infections crossing the 2,000 mark on Tuesday after a gap of over three months.

