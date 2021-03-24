STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Amid protest by Congress, state passes Societies Bill

Govt can now appoint administrator to oversee operations

Published: 24th March 2021 04:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2021 04:10 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of operations at a Milk Producers’ Cooperative Society | express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Amid the Congress protest against the sleaze CD row, the ruling BJP passed the Karnataka Societies Registration (Amendment) Bill on Tuesday. The amendment allows the government to appoint an administrator to oversee operations of societies, which include minority societies. The Bill also stressed the removal of discrimination between general societies and minority societies.

As per data provided by Cooperation Minister ST Somashekar, there are 3.71 lakh societies in the state, of which 6,807 are minority community societies. According to Somashekar, several irregularities are found in minority community-controlled societies and there is a need to regulate them till such time that an elected cooperative society takes over. With the amendment, the government can appoint an administrator in all minority community societies. 

According to the Bill, “Where any society belonging to minority or otherwise, on account of pendency of the litigation or otherwise, has not held or is unable to hold annual general meeting.” It also allowed for appointing an administrator if the term of office of the members of the governing body of a society, belonging to minority communities or otherwise, has expired. The State government may appoint an administrator for such society for such period, not exceeding 6 months, as may be specified in the order, to manage the affairs of the society.

Earlier, Congress members had expressed their apprehension on societies registered under Wakf Board, as these societies are governed by a different act. After Congress MLAs approached Somashekar, a clause was included, stating that in respect of Wakf registered under Wakf Act, the provisions of that Act shall apply for the purpose of securing proper management of the property of the Wakf.

The bill also said that to avoid further litigation and to safeguard the interest of the government, members of the society and the public should cooperate. As the opposition Congress was in the well, staging a protest against the Ramesh Jarkiholi CD case, the JDS walked out, and the bill was passed by voice vote.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Societies Bill
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Jagan govt backs March 26 Bharat Bandh; offices, RTS buses after 1 pm 
Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a poll rally (Photo | PTI)
CAA will not to be implemented before July, Lok Sabha told
Elderly people queue up to get immunised against Covid-19 in Tirupati | Madhav K
Test-track-treat: Centre’s new guidelines to states amid rise in Covid cases
India all-rounder Krunal Pandya (Photo | AP)
Kept dad's bag in dressing room, he will always be with us: Krunal and Hardik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadirajaram canvassing for votes | Express
AIADMK chose me as I have potential to win against MK Stalin: Adirajaram
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
'Catastrophic' Australia floods: 'One in a 100 year' kind of deluge
Gallery
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
Relentless rainfall in Australia causes worst flooding of decades
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp