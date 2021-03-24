Amid protest by Congress, state passes Societies Bill

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Amid the Congress protest against the sleaze CD row, the ruling BJP passed the Karnataka Societies Registration (Amendment) Bill on Tuesday. The amendment allows the government to appoint an administrator to oversee operations of societies, which include minority societies. The Bill also stressed the removal of discrimination between general societies and minority societies.

As per data provided by Cooperation Minister ST Somashekar, there are 3.71 lakh societies in the state, of which 6,807 are minority community societies. According to Somashekar, several irregularities are found in minority community-controlled societies and there is a need to regulate them till such time that an elected cooperative society takes over. With the amendment, the government can appoint an administrator in all minority community societies.

According to the Bill, “Where any society belonging to minority or otherwise, on account of pendency of the litigation or otherwise, has not held or is unable to hold annual general meeting.” It also allowed for appointing an administrator if the term of office of the members of the governing body of a society, belonging to minority communities or otherwise, has expired. The State government may appoint an administrator for such society for such period, not exceeding 6 months, as may be specified in the order, to manage the affairs of the society.

Earlier, Congress members had expressed their apprehension on societies registered under Wakf Board, as these societies are governed by a different act. After Congress MLAs approached Somashekar, a clause was included, stating that in respect of Wakf registered under Wakf Act, the provisions of that Act shall apply for the purpose of securing proper management of the property of the Wakf.

The bill also said that to avoid further litigation and to safeguard the interest of the government, members of the society and the public should cooperate. As the opposition Congress was in the well, staging a protest against the Ramesh Jarkiholi CD case, the JDS walked out, and the bill was passed by voice vote.

