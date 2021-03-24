Bhagandeshwara Temple in Kodagu shuts doors after staffer tests positive for COVID-19

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: The second wave of COVID-19 has hit Kodagu as cases, which were in single digits just a week ago, are shooting up.

The popular pilgrimage centre in the district, Bhagandeshwara Temple in Bhagamandala, shut its doors for devotees from Wednesday after a staffer tested positive for COVID-19.

The staffer was in charge of conducting funeral rites at the temple. Thirty other temple staff will be tested for COVID-19. The district administration is yet to release the list of additional precautionary measures that would be in place to contain the virus.

Meanwhile, St Michael School in Madikeri has been declared a containment zone. DHO Dr Mohan confirmed that a total of six students tested positive for COVID-19 at the school on Tuesday.

The district currently has 79 COVID-19 cases and has recorded 82 COVID-19 deaths. A total of 53 containment zones have been declared across the district.