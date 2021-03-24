STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Day’s Covid tally shoots up to 2k in Karnataka

Cases on the rise, but mortality rate records an all-time low of 1.27 per cent

Published: 24th March 2021 04:34 AM

COVID testing

Image for representation (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After days of daily additions hovering around 1,000, Karnataka crossed the 2,000-mark on Tuesday, with 2,010 new infections bringing the state’s tally to 9,73,657 since the first case was reported on March 8, 2020.The last time the number of infections crossed 2,000 in a single day was on November 14, 2020, (2,154), suggesting that the state is at the start of the second wave. However, this is still a long way off from the state’s peak of around 10,000 infections a day in October last year.

Of the 2,010 cases added on Tuesday, Bengaluru alone accounted for for 63.68% (1,280 cases). Active cases in the state capital rose to 10,766 on Tuesday from 7,344 on March 17. Health Minister Dr Sudhakar on Tuesday reconfirmed that the second wave had begun across Karnataka and that cases are on the rise.

“People should be vigilant and ensure that Covid-19 precautions are followed. People who do not wear masks and violate norms are being penalised. Functions and gatherings should be avoided for the next two months,” Sudhakar said.

Crowds gather during actor
Puneeth Rajkumar’s
visit to Ballari on Tuesday

The number of active cases, which had dipped remarkably in January and February, crossed the 15,000-mark on Tuesday, with a total of 15,595 cases. The number of new infections and active cases has only been rising since March 15, and the number of discharged/recovered patients has fallen. The state’s recovery rate dipped from 97.78% on March 15 to 97.11% on Tuesday.

Although these figures may appear disturbing, the overall mortality rate and positivity rate have been steadily dipping. The state’s mortality rate fell to 1.27% on Tuesday - the lowest recorded in the state - while the positivity rate dipped to 4.73%. This is so because although cases are on the rise, the number deaths per day has  largely been in the single digits since March 15 (except March 19 and March 22 which saw 10 deaths on both days). The five deaths on Tuesday takes the death toll in the state to 12,449.

However, despite the overall positivity rate falling to 4.73%, the positivity rate for the day alone shot up to 2.03%, indicating the rise in cases. Meanwhile, both Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Health and Health Minister Sudhakar have urged eligible people to get vaccinated against the virus.

