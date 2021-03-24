Haveri: Shopkeeper tortures boy to death for stealing snack

By Express News Service

HAVERI: In an inhuman act and that too over a snack that cost a few rupees, a 10-year-old boy was tortured to death by a shopkeeper at Uppanashi village of Hangal taluk in Haveri district. The shopkeeper, who alleged that the boy stole a snack from the shop, kept the boy locked up in a room and tied a heavy stone to his back leading to his death at KIMS Hospital in Hubballi. The accused shopowner and his family members are missing now. The boy, Harishayya -- son of Nagayya Hiremath, visited Shivarudrappa Haveri’s shop along with his friends around noon on March 16 .

Cops refused to file FIR: Boy’s father

But Shivarudrappa locked up Harishayya in a room at his house, saying that the boy stole a snack. When Harishayya did not return home, Nagayya rushed to Shivarudrappa’s house and saw the boy kept in captivity. Though the father requested him to release the boy, the shopkeeper told Nagayya that he wanted to teach the boy a lesson.

Around 3 pm, the boy’s mother Jayashree went to the shopowner and pleaded with him. But he asked her to come back 5 pm. When she returned, she saw the boy made to sit in a pit dug for the foundation and a heavy stone tied to his back. A furous Jayashree fought with Shivarudrappa, but he, his son Kumar, their relatives Praveen Karishettar and Basavannevva Karishettar beat her up and released the boy.

The same night, the condition of the boy, who was badly injured, started deteriorating and was rushed to the District Hospital in Haveri. After the first-aid, the doctors advised the parents to shift him to KIMS Hospital in Hubballi. The boy died on Monday evening.

But the family’s travails did not end there. Nagayya alleged that the Adur police refused to file a complaint when he approached them. But the police tried to justify their action, saying they took a written statement from Nagayya. They filed an FIR only on Monday evening after the boy died.

Haveri Superintendent of Police K Devaraju told The New Indian Express, “We don’t know the exact cause of boy’s death. We have formed a team headed by the Hangal Circle Inspector to investigate the case and arrest the absconding accused. If we find that the police officers refused to file a complaint, we will take action against them.”