STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Irate BSY slams Congress for stalling session

As soon as the condolence motion was passed on Tuesday morning, protesting legislators started raising slogans.

Published: 24th March 2021 04:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2021 04:09 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

B S Yediyurappa

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Irked by the Congress protest over the sleaze CD, allegedly involving former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday asked the Opposition to stop stalling the House. Yediyurappa told reporters just before the assembly session that the Congress protest was unfair as the government had issued a response. “The Congress has been unnecessarily protesting during the budget session. Jarkiholi has already resigned on moral grounds. A probe is under way and the woman concerned has not come forward to give a clear statement. Despite all this, is it fair to keep protesting?” Yediyurappa said, adding that the Congress was stalling House business and discussion on important issues. 

The Congress has demanded that a rape case be registered against Jarkiholi, a probe by the Chief Justice into the CD case, and that the six ministers who have approached court seeking an injunction against publication of defamatory content, resign till the probe is completed. 

For the second day in a row, Congress legislators stormed into the well of the House, staged a protest and stalled assembly proceedings over the controversial video, brandishing CDs as a symbol of their protest.
Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah insisted that a Chief Justice-supervised investigation be instituted, and reiterated his party’s demand that the six ministers resign until the probe is completed. 

As soon as the condolence motion was passed on Tuesday morning, protesting legislators started raising slogans. Congress members began protesting when Speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri called for question hour, forcing him to adjourn the House twice during the morning session.“You can take the protest outside. Do not waste time of the assembly. Assembly does not belong only to the Opposition, it belongs to the treasury benches too. Congress should stop its protest immediately and allow the House to function,” the Speaker appealed. 

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai pointed out that the government has responded that an inquiry is on. “It makes no sense for the Congress to stall the House,” he said. Hitting back, he said the Congress government too had handed over the CD case involving former minister H Y Meti to the CID, without any terms of reference. 

In the second half of the session, Bommai said the Congress has no right to question the BJP in this case. “In 2016, when Siddaramiah was Chief Minister, the Meti CD case was handed over to the CID and the inquiry officer was from the government. How can they now demand a judicial inquiry,” he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress BS Yediyurappa
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Jagan govt backs March 26 Bharat Bandh; offices, RTS buses after 1 pm 
Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a poll rally (Photo | PTI)
CAA will not to be implemented before July, Lok Sabha told
Elderly people queue up to get immunised against Covid-19 in Tirupati | Madhav K
Test-track-treat: Centre’s new guidelines to states amid rise in Covid cases
India all-rounder Krunal Pandya (Photo | AP)
Kept dad's bag in dressing room, he will always be with us: Krunal and Hardik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadirajaram canvassing for votes | Express
AIADMK chose me as I have potential to win against MK Stalin: Adirajaram
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
'Catastrophic' Australia floods: 'One in a 100 year' kind of deluge
Gallery
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
Relentless rainfall in Australia causes worst flooding of decades
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp