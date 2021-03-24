Irate BSY slams Congress for stalling session

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Irked by the Congress protest over the sleaze CD, allegedly involving former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday asked the Opposition to stop stalling the House. Yediyurappa told reporters just before the assembly session that the Congress protest was unfair as the government had issued a response. “The Congress has been unnecessarily protesting during the budget session. Jarkiholi has already resigned on moral grounds. A probe is under way and the woman concerned has not come forward to give a clear statement. Despite all this, is it fair to keep protesting?” Yediyurappa said, adding that the Congress was stalling House business and discussion on important issues.

The Congress has demanded that a rape case be registered against Jarkiholi, a probe by the Chief Justice into the CD case, and that the six ministers who have approached court seeking an injunction against publication of defamatory content, resign till the probe is completed.

For the second day in a row, Congress legislators stormed into the well of the House, staged a protest and stalled assembly proceedings over the controversial video, brandishing CDs as a symbol of their protest.

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah insisted that a Chief Justice-supervised investigation be instituted, and reiterated his party’s demand that the six ministers resign until the probe is completed.

As soon as the condolence motion was passed on Tuesday morning, protesting legislators started raising slogans. Congress members began protesting when Speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri called for question hour, forcing him to adjourn the House twice during the morning session.“You can take the protest outside. Do not waste time of the assembly. Assembly does not belong only to the Opposition, it belongs to the treasury benches too. Congress should stop its protest immediately and allow the House to function,” the Speaker appealed.

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai pointed out that the government has responded that an inquiry is on. “It makes no sense for the Congress to stall the House,” he said. Hitting back, he said the Congress government too had handed over the CD case involving former minister H Y Meti to the CID, without any terms of reference.

In the second half of the session, Bommai said the Congress has no right to question the BJP in this case. “In 2016, when Siddaramiah was Chief Minister, the Meti CD case was handed over to the CID and the inquiry officer was from the government. How can they now demand a judicial inquiry,” he said.