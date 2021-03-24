Karnataka to get 12.5 lakh vaccine doses by next week: Health Minister Sudhakar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after The New Indian Express reported that Karnataka’s vaccines stock would only last only four days, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Tuesday said that there will be no shortage and the state will receive 12.5 lakh doses of vaccines from the Centre by next week.

“Before that, four lakh doses will be dispatched by a flight today (Tuesday). The government will ensure that there is no shortage of vaccines,” he said.

Meanwhile, a statement from the State Health Ministry said that Karnataka has vaccinated 27,10,904 beneficiaries till March 22. The state, till now, has received 38.85 lakh doses of vaccines from the Centre and has distributed them to regional and district vaccine storage centres, from where they have been dispatched to all government and private health facilities as per their requirement, it added.

“Reallocation and redistribution of vaccine vials is happening as per requirement among health facilities within districts and among districts, based on their coverage. It is being closely monitored at taluk, district and state levels on a daily basis so that there is no shortage or excess stock of vaccines at any health facility,” the statement said.The Centre has informed the state that the next batch of four lakh doses of Covishield vaccines will be dispatched on March 24, said Dr Sudhakar. All those eligible for the vaccine should take it, he advised.