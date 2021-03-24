KDA seeks reply from firm over ‘unfair’ treatment of Kannadiga

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The ripple effect of 75 per cent reservation in private companies for locals in Haryana and Jharkhand is being felt in Karnataka too. Kannada Development Authority Chairman T S Nagabharana has received a complaint about a Kannadiga being treated shabbily by an MNC.

Rajendra Ramanna, who was working as the chief project manager with a construction equipment company and was sacked, had approached the KDA alleging that the company was treating Kannadigas unfairly. He has complained that a minuscule number of Karnataka people are allowed to hold high positions at the company. Of 20 such posts, only two have Kannadigas, he states in the complaint.

Even his stand that he was willing to face any departmental enquiry too was ignored. Nagabharana has shot off a notice to the company seeking an immediate response. Ramanna has approached Congress leader Siddaramaiah too.