Mangaluru cops thwart murder bid, nab four

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: The Mangaluru City police thwarted a murder bid and arrested four members of an inter-state gang, who had hatched the plan with the help of a rowdy-sheeter lodged at the Bengaluru Central Prison.Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar on Monday said that the four arrested had already been charged in several murder, drugs and other cases. “The arrested, Deekshith, Chandrahas, Prajwal and Santhosh alias Nayi Santhu, first stole motorbikes at Neermarga and Kulshekar and were planning to use them in the murder of their two targets, who are rowdy-sheeters, from another gang.”

Around 15-20 anti-social elements had formed the gang and were committing crimes to make their presence felt in the underworld community. He said, “Deekshith was in regular touch with the criminal at the Bengaluru prison who is convicted in a minor’s rape case. The gang had stolen the bikes to prevent the police from tracking them. They had also threatened vehicle owners not to complain to the police”

He said, “The gang had hatched the plan for the last two months to eliminate their two targets, who are from the gangs of Pradeep Mendon and Monkeystand Vijay, and their plan was to be executed in 10-15 days. Mangaluru South police investigated the case and thwarted their plan. Both Mendon and Vijay are identified with underworld don Ravi Poojary’s gang.

The conspirators wanted to murder a rowdy-sheeter from Poojary’s gang so that they would get recognition and get murder contracts in the future.”Mangaluru Police Commissioner Shashi Kumar said, “We suspect that eight to ten more people are directly or indirectly involved in the case.”