Tumakuru reports 40 new Corona cases

TUMAKURU: As the second wave of Covid-19 hits the state, the district continued to report spike in cases with 40 new cases. The tally stands at 24,991 on Tuesday. Meanwhile, death of a Covid-infected person at Siddaganga Hospital and Research Centre (SHRC) has taken the toll to 266 on Monday. The head of Siddaganga Mutt, Sri Siddalinga Swami took the vaccination against Covid-19 at the mutt’s dispensary on Tuesday.

Vehicles for elderly

Meanwhile, in an effort to further ramp up vaccinations for senior citizens, the Mysuru city corporation has made transportation facility to ferry people from old age homes. MCC Commissioner Shilpa Nag flagged off the vehicle lent by JSS Institution that ferried over 40 senior citizens from an old-age home in Alanahalli.