Budget business done, leaders focus on polls

Before being adjourned sine die, both the Assembly and Council passed finance-related bills and other key bill even as many legislators from treasury benches were missing.

Published: 25th March 2021 05:05 AM

Representational photo

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With bypolls in the state round the corner and the electioneering heat rising several notches in the neighbouring states ahead of the first phase of polling, the Karnataka legislature wound up business for the Budget Session on Wednesday. The early adjournment of the legislature will help the ruling and opposition parties kickstart their campaigning for upcoming bypolls for Maski and Basavakalyan Assembly seats and Belagavi parliamentary seat in a full-fledged manner. 

Before being adjourned sine die, both the Assembly and Council passed finance-related bills and other key bill even as many legislators from treasury benches were missing. Senior members like C T Ravi, Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, Suresh Kumar, Sunil Kumar from BJP, who have been appointed as in-charge and campaigners for Assembly elections in other states, as well leaders like MLC Ravikumar, who have been appointed for bypolls in Karnataka, have been juggling between legislative and party duties. 

No discussion or debate was held over supplementary estimates as a defiant government was keen on getting the Bills passed even as Congress refused to cooperate and participate in debate. For the third day in a row, no bills were discussed, scrutinised or debated in the House. The adjournment came on a day the Congress intended to stage an all-night protest inside Vidhana Soudha. The Opposition party now intends to take its protest outside the secretariat. 

