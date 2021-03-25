STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

CD-gate: Congress refuses to give in, Council adjourned sine die

The CD-gate controversy rocked the Council on Wednesday with Congress members staging a protest in the well of the House, demanding a discussion on the issue.

Published: 25th March 2021 05:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2021 05:05 AM   |  A+A-

Congress MLCs displaying CDs protest in the Council on Wednesday 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The CD-gate controversy rocked the Council on Wednesday with Congress members staging a protest in the well of the House, demanding a discussion on the issue. Amid their protest, several bills were passed and the House was adjourned sine die. As Congress MLC C M Ibrahim was speaking, two women members walked out of the hall, objecting to the words he used.

Soon after the Question Hour and Calling Attention Motion, Chairman Basavaraj Horatti called for a discussion on the budget. But Leader of Opposition S R Patil demanded a debate on the CD row. He said, “We have already given a notice and you had said you would allow a discussion. But it has been two days and it is an important issue. It is also about the morality of the government. You should drop all other proceedings and allow a discussion on the matter,” he said. Horatti, however, said that the discussion on the budget was already listed in the day’s agenda and a debate on the CD row will be allowed only after other listed proceedings are over.

Floor leader Kota Srinivas Poojari said there is no need to discuss the CD row, but the government is ready to face questions, as it was listed in the day’s business. Not pleased with the reply, Congress MLCs entered the well of the House shouting slogans against the government.

BJP members too indulged in sloganeering against the Congress and a commotion ensued. The House was adjourned for 10 minutes. When the House reconvened, Congress continued its protest. JDS members said both the national parties are wasting the time when several important issues needed to be discussed.  Amid the din, CM BS Yediyurappa proposed several Bills, and they were passed, after which the House was adjourned for lunch.

When the House met again, Congress MLCs, who were holding CDs symbolically, continued their protest. Ibrahim said party members wanted to know the contents of the CD. “The CM said the government had no idea about the CDs. Why did six ministers go to court seeking an injunction? Chairman should tell us what is there in the CD,” he demanded. Among the three women members, BJP’s Tejaswini Gowda and Bharati Shetty, walked out objecting to the words used by him.While JDS members were absent, Congress and BJP MLCs continued to shout slogans. Amid the din, Horatti adjourned the House sine die.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CD-gate Congress
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Second Coronavirus wave to peak in April, may last up to 100 days: SBI report
Centre confirms double mutation in Maharashtra
Goldman Sachs (Photo | PTI)
Bengaluru: Goldman Sachs asks employees to work-from-home
Former Indian captain MS Dhoni (Photo | PTI)
MS Dhoni announces retirement from international cricket

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mumbai recorded 3,512 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total to 3,69,426 on March 24. (Representational Image)
COVID19: Pune, Mumbai hit record high, report around 12k cases in 24 hours
CPI(M) Polit Bureau member (centre) Sitaram Yechury having a word with TN party unit secretary G Ramakrishnan (File photo | EPS)
Beneficiaries of Left movements not supporting us politically: G Ramakrishnan
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp