CD-gate: Congress refuses to give in, Council adjourned sine die

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The CD-gate controversy rocked the Council on Wednesday with Congress members staging a protest in the well of the House, demanding a discussion on the issue. Amid their protest, several bills were passed and the House was adjourned sine die. As Congress MLC C M Ibrahim was speaking, two women members walked out of the hall, objecting to the words he used.

Soon after the Question Hour and Calling Attention Motion, Chairman Basavaraj Horatti called for a discussion on the budget. But Leader of Opposition S R Patil demanded a debate on the CD row. He said, “We have already given a notice and you had said you would allow a discussion. But it has been two days and it is an important issue. It is also about the morality of the government. You should drop all other proceedings and allow a discussion on the matter,” he said. Horatti, however, said that the discussion on the budget was already listed in the day’s agenda and a debate on the CD row will be allowed only after other listed proceedings are over.

Floor leader Kota Srinivas Poojari said there is no need to discuss the CD row, but the government is ready to face questions, as it was listed in the day’s business. Not pleased with the reply, Congress MLCs entered the well of the House shouting slogans against the government.

BJP members too indulged in sloganeering against the Congress and a commotion ensued. The House was adjourned for 10 minutes. When the House reconvened, Congress continued its protest. JDS members said both the national parties are wasting the time when several important issues needed to be discussed. Amid the din, CM BS Yediyurappa proposed several Bills, and they were passed, after which the House was adjourned for lunch.

When the House met again, Congress MLCs, who were holding CDs symbolically, continued their protest. Ibrahim said party members wanted to know the contents of the CD. “The CM said the government had no idea about the CDs. Why did six ministers go to court seeking an injunction? Chairman should tell us what is there in the CD,” he demanded. Among the three women members, BJP’s Tejaswini Gowda and Bharati Shetty, walked out objecting to the words used by him.While JDS members were absent, Congress and BJP MLCs continued to shout slogans. Amid the din, Horatti adjourned the House sine die.